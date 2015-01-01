|
Citation
Afifi TO, Bolton SL, Mota N, Marrie RA, Stein MB, Enns MW, El-Gabalawy R, Bernstein CN, Mackenzie C, VanTil L, MacLean MB, Wang JL, Patten S, Asmundson GJG, Sareen J. Can. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Raison D'être Et Méthodologie De L'enquête De Suivi Sur La Santé Mentale Des Membres Des Forces Armées Canadiennes Et Des Anciens Combattants, 2018 (ESSMFACM)
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Knowledge is limited regarding the longitudinal course and predictors of mental health problems, suicide, and physical health outcomes among military and veterans. Statistics Canada, in collaboration with researchers at the University of Manitoba and an international team, conducted the Canadian Armed Forces Members and Veterans Mental Health Follow-Up Survey (CAFVMHS). Herein, we describe the rationale and methods of this important survey.
Language: en
Keywords
epidemiology; mental health; trauma; survey data