Kimiafar K, Farrokhi M, Manouchehri Monazah F, Khadem-Rezaiyan M, Sarbaz M. Chin. J. Traumatol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: Trauma has been called the neglected disease of modern society. According to WHO, fall is the second major cause of trauma or deaths resulting from unintentional accidents. The aim of this study was to investigate the different types of fall according to ICD-10 in hospitalized patients visiting specialized accident and trauma hospitals of Mashhad, Iran.
Trauma; Fall; Inpatient