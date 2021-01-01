Abstract

PURPOSE: Trauma has been called the neglected disease of modern society. According to WHO, fall is the second major cause of trauma or deaths resulting from unintentional accidents. The aim of this study was to investigate the different types of fall according to ICD-10 in hospitalized patients visiting specialized accident and trauma hospitals of Mashhad, Iran.



METHODS: This was a cross sectional retrospective study performed between March 20, 2013 and March 20, 2014. The research population consisted of all medical records of patients for fall injuries (7448 cases) in three specialized accident and trauma hospitals. The codes w18 (fall on same level) and w09 (fall involving playground equipment) with the frequencies of 1856 and 1303, respectively in both genders had the maximum number of falls. The maximum percentage of mortality has been related to "fall on and from ladder"," fall from cliff "and "fall on same level involving ice and snow".

