Abstract

Pediatric presentations of factitious disorder (Munchausen syndrome) remain underdiagnosed and poorly understood compared to adult cases. The purpose of this study is to review the current literature on child and adolescent factitious disorder in order to better understand the differences between pediatric and adult presentations of this disorder. We also present the case of an adolescent girl with factitious disorder; her hospital course draws attention to the excessive healthcare expenditures and risk of iatrogenic complications associated with this diagnosis. We utilized MEDLINE and Google Scholar databases to conduct our review. Despite the limited number of high-quality studies analyzing pediatric presentations of factitious disorder, our review yielded several important findings. Studies suggest that the general acceptance of somatization as a common way for young people to manifest emotional stress may explain the under-diagnosis of this disorder in pediatric populations. Studies also highlighted differences in the clinical characteristics of factitious disorder when patients are stratified by age; most notably, younger patients are more willing to admit intentional falsifications when confronted and more likely to accept treatment, making them a potentially more effective target for intervention.

