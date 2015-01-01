Abstract

Most studies focused on the temporal trend of mortality risk associated with temperature exposure. The relative role of heat, cold, and temperature variation (TV) on morbidity and its temporal trends are explored insufficiently. This study aims to investigate the temporal trends of emergency ambulance dispatch (EAD) risk and the attributable burden of heat, cold, and hourly temperature variation (HTV). We collected time-series data of daily EAD and ambient temperature in Shenzhen from 2010 to 2017. HTV was calculated as the standard deviation of the hourly temperatures between 2 consecutive days. Quasi-Poisson generalized additive models (GAM) with a time-varying distributed lag nonlinear model (DLNM) were applied to examine temporal trends of the HTV-, heat-, and cold-EAD association. The temporal variation of the attributable fraction (AF%) and attributable number (AN) for different temperature exposures was also calculated. The largest RR was observed in extreme cold [1.30 (95% CI: 1.18, 1.43)] and moderate cold [1.25 (95% CI: 1.17, 1.34)]. Significant increasing trends in HTV-related effects and burden were observed, especially for the extreme HTV effects (P for interaction < 0.05). Decreasing trends were observed in the heat-related effect and burden, though it showed no significance (P for interaction = 0.46). There was no clear change pattern of cold-related effects and burdens. Overall, the three temperature exposure caused 13.7% of EAD, of which 4.1%, 4.3%, and 5.3% were attributed to HTV, heat, and cold, respectively. All the temperature indexes in this study, especially the cold effect, are responsible for the increased risk of EAD. People have become more susceptible to HTV over the recent decade. However, there is no clear evidence to support the temporal change of the population's susceptibility to heat and cold. Thus, in addition to heat and cold, the emergency ambulance service department should pay more attention to HTV under climate change.

Language: en