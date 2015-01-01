Abstract

The last mile connectivity through public transport is a challenging task in India. However, according to the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM) statistics, three-wheelers sales increased by 10.27% in the year financial year of 2018-2019 compared to the previous financial year. In this growth, it is recorded that the passenger carrier three-wheeler sales increased by 10.62% and goods carrier three-wheeler grew by 8.75% in the year 2019 compared to the previous year. The existing design consideration in the three-wheeler development shows poor performance in the real-world scenario because the three-wheeler's open drive compartment creates more aerodynamic drag to the vehicle. This increases the amount of energy consumption to achieve the same amount of range (km/L). Three-wheeler's extra energy consumption will directly increase the amount of exhaust emission in internal combustion engines and electrical energy consumption in electric vehicles. The present paper attempts in designing a solar-powered electrical auto-rickshaw for rural transportation. The paper aims to obtain an optimal solar module placement angle and analyzes the solar-powered electrical auto-rickshaw performance by incorporating the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) aerodynamic design principles. The optimal solar module placement angle is identified by analyzing the various configurations like front alone tilt at 16°-degree, rear alone tilt at the 5°-degree and combined front at 16°-degree, and rear at 5°-degree to reduce the aerodynamic drag effect. The paper also aims to identify the effect of the optimal angle on vehicle speed, and solar power generation to enhance the performance and energy efficiency for achieving environmentally sustainable transportation.

Language: en