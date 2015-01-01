Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The hospital is often a challenging and unfamiliar environment for families. Hospitalization can increase stress and anxiety among children and caregivers. In this study, we are the first to explore the possible therapeutic effects of poetry on hospitalized pediatric patients' emotional wellbeing.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Patients aged 8 to 17 years old admitted to the inpatient pediatric ward and their parents or guardians were eligible for inclusion. With the validated Pediatric Quality of Life Present Functioning Visual Analogue Scales, 6 items were measured before and after the poetry intervention for each participant: fear, sadness, anger, worry, fatigue, and pain in the present moment. The intervention itself consisted of poetry-based reading and writing exercises. Participants and parents also completed an open-ended qualitative survey on their experience.



RESULTS: Data from 44 participants were analyzed. Using the Wilcoxon signed rank test, we showed that the poetry intervention had a statistically significant reduction in 5 of the 6 Pediatric Quality of Life Present Functioning Visual Analogue Scales symptom measures: fear (P =.021), sadness (P =.004), anger (P =.039), worry (P =.041), and fatigue (P <.001). Reduction in pain was not statistically significant (P =.092). Six coded themes emerged from qualitative analysis: the poetry intervention facilitated (1) happiness and (2) family involvement, was viewed as a (3) good distraction and (4) screenless activity, and cultivated (5) creativity and (6) self-reflection.



CONCLUSIONS: The poetry intervention led to statistically significant reductions in fear, sadness, anger, worry, and fatigue but not in pain. The study reveals promising results and serves as a starting point for future investigations on the therapeutic impact of poetry on hospitalized pediatric patients.

