Monachan D, Vargese SS, Johny V, Mathew E. Indian J. Community Med. 2020; 45(4): 463-466.
(Copyright © 2020, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, Publisher MedKnow)
33623202
CONTEXT: Fall in older people is a major public health concern. Two-third of the death due to fall are preventable. Risk assessment in older adults therefore is the first step to identify the high-risk group to plan need-based intervention. AIMS: The aim of the study was to determine the prevalence of risk of fall among older adults and its association with cognitive impairment and sociodemographic characteristics. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: A cross-sectional study was conducted in the field practice areas of the department of community medicine in a teaching hospital in South Kerala, India.
older adults; Cognitive impairment; community dwelling; risk of fall