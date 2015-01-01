Abstract

CONTEXT: Violence against women is a major public health problem and a violation of their human rights. Intimate partner violence (IPV) during pregnancy has been linked to various adverse maternal health outcomes and birth outcomes. AIMS: The aim of this study is to assess the magnitude of maternal complications and adverse birth outcomes in relation to IPV. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: Prospective observational study was conducted from April 2015 to May 2018 in the antenatal clinic of a Tertiary Care Hospital in Delhi.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: Sample of 1500 pregnant women (≤20 weeks gestation) were recruited and followed up at regular intervals, up to the birth outcome. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS USED: Data were analyzed using the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences version 25. Value of P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: Prevalence of IPV at baseline was 29.7%. Significantly higher proportion of IPV victims (47.2%) had poor weight gain during the pregnancy. Subjects reporting violence at any of the study contacts had a higher incidence of preterm delivery (12.7%), and a significantly higher incidence of low birth weight in the newborns (32.1% vs 22.3%) (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings reveal that IPV during pregnancy is common and significantly associated with adverse maternal and birth outcomes. The findings stress need for research and development of a screening tool to identify violence early in pregnancy and thus prevent its consequences.

Language: en