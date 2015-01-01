Abstract

BACKGROUND: While there is an abundance of research examining the outcomes of the arthroscopic Bankart repair in collision athletes, very few studies have involved the unique Irish collision sport athlete population. The previously held belief that collision athletes need to be treated with open surgery, due to the high traumatic forces the shoulder is subjected to in these sports, may no longer be true in the context of modern arthroscopic techniques and implants. AIMS: To report the outcomes of the arthroscopic Bankart procedure in the unique Irish collision athlete population.



METHOD: Retrospective review conducted in 2018. Data was obtained from collision sport athletes using customised questionnaires and validated, standardised outcome measure tools. Participants were selected using inclusion and exclusion criteria.



RESULTS: Fifty-four patients were included in the study. The average age at primary injury was 19.9 years (range 13-35 years). The rate of recurrent dislocation was 21% (12/57) with a mean follow up time of 24 months (range 7 to 48 months). The mean patient reported outcome measure (PROM) scores were as follows: ASES = 90.8, WOSI = 316.4, SSV = 79%. Six patients failed to return to their sport. Eighty-seven percent of the cohort returned to their sport, with a mean time to return of 7.25 months. Patients who experienced recurrent instability after arthroscopic Bankart had a younger age at primary dislocation (P = 0.0005) and lower ASES (P = 0.0056) and WOSI scores (0.00132) at latest follow-up, compared to those who remained stable postsurgery.



CONCLUSION: The arthroscopic Bankart procedure has a high rate of recurrence of dislocation in Irish collision sport athletes. The current international literature suggests that the arthroscopic Bankart has similar rates of recurrence to the open procedure in collision athletes; however, this may not hold true for Irish collision sport athletes. Further research is required to determine the optimum surgical procedure for anterior shoulder instability in this population, particularly those patients with subcritical bone loss.

Language: en