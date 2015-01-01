|
Ryan NP, Catroppa C, Hughes N, Painter FL, Hearps S, Beauchamp MH, Anderson VA. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
BACKGROUND: Despite increasing evidence of a link between early life brain injury and anti-social behavior, very few studies have assessed factors that explain this association in children with traumatic brain injury (TBI). One hypothesis suggests that childhood TBI elevates risk for anti-social behavior via disruption to anatomically distributed neural networks implicated in executive functioning (EF). In this longitudinal prospective study, we employed high-resolution structural neuroimaging to (a) evaluate the impact of childhood TBI on regional morphometry of the central executive network (CEN) and (b) evaluate the prediction that lower EF mediates the prospective relationship between structural differences within the CEN and postinjury anti-social behaviors.
longitudinal design; aggression; Anti-social behavior; childhood traumatic brain injury; structural MRI