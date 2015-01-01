Abstract

Using the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, this study examined the US national prevalence rates of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA) among four demographic adult groups (race-sex, age, education, and marital status) with and without major depressive episode (MDE). The highest prevalence rates of SI for those with and without MDE occurred among adults 18 to 25 years, with some college education, White females and males, and unmarried and never been married. Among the same demographic groups, proportions of SA were also the highest for those with MDE. A Pearson chi-square test confirmed significant associations between MDE and SI and between MDE and SA. The model fit results showed that the four variables were significant predictors of SI and SA (p < 0.05). Serious mental health needs are unmet, especially among adults with depression. Population-based clinical interventions are needed to reduce rates of depression, SI, and SA.

Language: en