Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Animal bites are a less common cause of pediatric injury. They are rarely associated with fractures in toddlers. Child abuse is the most closely related differential diagnosis in a child presenting with animal bite and it is a serious threat to both mental health and physical well-being of pediatric population. In all such cases with diagnostic dilemma, battered child syndrome (BCS) needs to be ruled out and reported. To the best of our knowledge, there has been no case report of bilateral femur fracture after a pig bite injury in a toddler with gangrene of bilateral foot. Hence, we report this case to highlight the importance of differentiating animal bite injuries to BCS. CASE REPORT: We report a rare case of pig bite injury with bilateral femur fracture and bilateral foot gangrene in a case of an 11-month-old female child suffering from BCS.



CONCLUSION: Apart from the medical and surgical management of pediatric injuries, it is essential to determine the cause of pediatric fractures and differentiate between abuse and accidental trauma. Identification of the etiology is significant to make sure that proper multidisciplinary intervention is initiated for the safety of the child.

Language: en