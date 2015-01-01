SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Malahias MA, Oikonomou D, Kadu VV, Kotsapas M, Paschos NK, Giotis D. J. Orthop. Case Rep. 2020; 10(4): 78-81.

(Copyright © 2020, Indian Orthopaedic Research Group)

10.13107/jocr.2020.v10.i04.1812

33623774

INTRODUCTION: Open interphalangeal (IP) dislocations are completely uncommon. Up to now, different patterns of dislocation have been described. The combination of axial loading and hyperdorsiflexion forces, leading to plantar dislocation of the distal phalanx, is a rare type of injury, which has yet not been reported. CASE REPORT: A rare case of traumatic open dislocation of the left great toe IP joint in a highly active, overweighted, male, amateur football player is presented. The possible underlying mechanism was impact of the left great toe against the ground and subsequent hyperdorsiflexion. The distal phalanx was dislocated plantarly, whereas the proximal phalanx was protruding out the dorsal skin of the toe. Open exploration and reduction led to excellent clinical results 6 months after surgery.

CONCLUSION: Open traumatic IP dislocation of the great toe due to low force activity is a very rare mode of injury, which requires adequate treatment including immediate purification of the exposed joint, control of the sesamoids' position, exclusion of intra-articular fractures, joint's reduction, soft-tissue repair, and proper stabilization.


Case report; great toe; interphalangeal dislocation; open dislocation

