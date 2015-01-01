|
Citation
|
Thompson K, Chang G, Alaia M, Jazrawi L, Gonzalez-Lomas G. Phys. Sportsmed. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Fencing is growing rapidly in popularity and competitiveness with fencers beginning at a younger age and competing in more tournaments. Even though fencing has a low risk of time-loss injury, fencers are inevitably going to experience injuries if proper athletic training and prevention does not occur. We aim to describe and compare the lower extremity injuries experienced by fencers that have trained at the highest level in the sport. We hypothesized that athletes who fenced longer would suffer more knee and hip injuries and report lower IKDC and HOS scores.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
elite fencing injuries; Fencing injuries; lower limb fencing injuries; olympic fencers