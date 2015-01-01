SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Elvira IKS, Marcon SS, Martins EAP, Oliveira MLF. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2021; 74(1): e20190466.

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to understand the experiences of family members of drivers who violate the law against drinking and driving and the post-penal repercussions.

METHODS: a qualitative study, with family members of drivers who violated the law against drinking and driving who participated in the Projeto Justiça e Sobriedade no Trânsito de Maringá - PR (Traffic Justice and Sobriety Project in Maringá - PR). Data collection was carried through semi-structured interviews, analyzed through thematic analysis.

RESULTS: it was observed in the family members' reports: the suffering of families due to the consumption of alcohol and other drugs; the violation of the law against drinking and driving meaning turning point, with positive and negative changes in the family context; and the meanings of the Traffic Justice and Sobriety Project. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: the law against drinking and driving penalties triggered unemployment and financial expenses, but the positive aspects were quitting alcohol use and/or not drinking and driving anymore. The Traffic Justice and Sobriety Project was informed as solidarity and a trigger for changing the offenders' behavior.


Language: pt
