Jacobucci R, Ammerman BA, Li X. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(1): 65-75.
OBJECTIVE: As recent advances in suicide research have underscored the importance of studying distinct suicide outcomes (i.e., suicidal thinking vs. behavior), there is a need to consider the theoretical meaningfulness of our statistical approach(es). As an alternative to more popular statistical methods, we introduce ordinal regression, detailing specific forms that are well-aligned to examine outcomes specific to suicide research.
