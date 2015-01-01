|
Citation
|
Cero I. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(1): 162-174.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Power analysis is critical for both planning future research samples and evaluating the reasonability of answers produced by pre-existing and fixed samples. Unfortunately, the irregularity of suicide-related data and the need for increasingly complex models in suicide research can make traditional power formulas inaccurate or even unusable. Ignoring these common problems risks both over- and under-recruiting, as well as obscuring the true quality of the results (up and down) to future reviewers and readers.
Language: en