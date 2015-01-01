Abstract

This editorial overview provides an introduction to the Suicide and Life-Threatening Behaviors Special Issue: "Analytic and Methodological Innovations for Suicide-Focused Research." We outline several challenges faced by modern suicidologists, such as the need to integrate different analytical and methodological techniques from other fields with the unique data problems in suicide research. Therefore, the overall aim of this issue was to provide up-to-date methodological and analytical guidelines, recommendations, and considerations when conducting suicide-focused research. The articles herein present this information in an accessible way for researchers/clinicians and do not require a comprehensive background in quantitative methods. We introduce the topics covered in this special issue, which include how to conduct power analyses using simulations, work with large data sets, use experimental therapeutics, and choose covariates, as well as open science considerations, decision-making models, ordinal regression, machine learning, network analysis, and measurement considerations. Many of the topics covered in this issue provide step-by-step walkthroughs using worked examples with the accompanied code in free statistical programs (i.e., R). It is our hope that these articles provide suicidologists with valuable information and strategies that can help overcome some of the past limitations of suicide research, and improve the methodological rigor of our field.

