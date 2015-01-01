|
Mitchell SM, Cero I, Littlefield AK, Brown SL. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(1): 76-87.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE: Categorical data analysis is relevant to suicide risk and prevention research that focuses on discrete outcomes (e.g., suicide attempt status). Unfortunately, results from these analyses are often misinterpreted and not presented in a clinically tangible manner. We aimed to address these issues and highlight the relevance and utility of categorical methods in suicide research and clinical assessment. Additionally, we introduce relevant basic machine learning methods concepts and address the distinct utility of the current methods.
Language: en
Categorical methods; clinical utility; logistic regression; probability; tutorial