Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Turf-Toe includes a wide variety of traumatic injuries of the metatarsophalangeal joint of the first toe (MTF1). It is a potentially severe injury and there is no consensus for surgical management. The objective of this case report was to describe a patient with traumatic Turf-Toe injury grade III with a sesamoid fracture treated surgically. CLINICAL CASE: 24-year-old male with motorcycle fall with hyperflexion of the MTF1 joint, presented pain, edema and functional limitation; the radiographs showed soft tissue edema, lateral displacement of lateral sesamoid with fracture. Traumatic Turf-Toe was established. The ultrasound of the MTF1 joint showed breakage of the plantar plate and collateral ligaments. Patient was surgically managed with sesamoid reduction and plantar plate repair; postoperative evolution was satisfactory. At 8 weeks the patient was assessed with the AOFAS forefoot scale, obtaining 82 points, SF-12 with 87% and VAS of two and returned to his daily activities.



CONCLUSION: We describe a patient with traumatic Turf Toe grade III injury, not related to sports practice; first report in the literature of the use of ultrasound in the evaluation of patients with lesion of the metatarso-phalangic joint of the first toe.

Language: es