Riley K, Majano R. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: While many states have legal provisions to extend workers' compensation eligibility to day laborers or domestic workers hired directly by homeowners or families, little is known about the nature or frequency of injury claims submitted on behalf of these "residential employees." METHODS: We examined California workers' compensation claims records for injuries that appear to have occurred in residential settings between 2008 and 2018 and where the employer of record was an individual or family. We examined the demographic, occupational, and injury characteristics of our sample and analyzed factors that contribute to the likelihood of a claim resulting in some sort of payment.
occupational injuries; workers' compensation; day labor; domestic work; informal work; residential employment