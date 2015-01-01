SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Malik S, Gunn S, Robertson N. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

OBJECTIVE: To provide a conceptual overview of how medical doctors and nurses experience patient suicide.

METHOD: A systematic search identified ten qualitative papers for this interpretive meta-synthesis. Constructs were elicited and synthesized via reciprocal translational analysis.

RESULTS: Findings comprised four inter-related themes: (1) Intrinsic but taboo: patient suicide perceived as inevitable yet difficult to discuss. (2) Significant emotional impact: clinicians deeply affected, with resilience important for mitigating impact. (3) Failure and accountability: intense self-scrutiny, guilt and shame, with blame attributed differently across professions. (4) Legacy of patient suicide: opportunities for growth but lack of postvention guidance.

CONCLUSIONS: Patient suicide affects clinicians profoundly. Further research should evaluate postvention procedures to inform effective guidance and support, acknowledging professional differences.HighlightsPatient suicide profoundly affects doctors and nurses as "suicide survivors."Despite common themes, professions differed in blame attributions.Organizations must develop postvention responses to meet clinicians' pastoral needs.

nurses; Doctors; patient suicide; qualitative research synthesis; reciprocal translational analysis

