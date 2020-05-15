|
Prados-Ojeda JL, Gordillo-Urbano RM, Carrillo-Pérez T, Vázquez-Calvo A, Herrera-Cortés MA, Carreño-Ruiz M, Font-Ugalde P. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown may affect suicide risk and behavior. We compared suicide-related presentations during the national quarantine with pre-COVID data. This observational incidence study compared all suicide-related presentations at the University Hospital Reina Sofia emergency department (ED) in Cordoba, Spain, for the lockdown period from 15 March to 15 May 2020, with the same period in 2019. Descriptive and inferential analyses of case characteristics between 2019 and 2020 periods were conducted, and a multivariable logistic regression model developed.
emergency department; suicide; COVID-19; pandemic; quarantine