|
Citation
|
Armitage R. Br. J. Gen. Pract. 2021; 71(704): 122.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of General Practitioners)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
COVID-19 continues to impact heavily on the world's children, including their education, health, and social life. Bullying, which harms each of these domains of childhood development, may have substantially increased during the ongoing pandemic, compounding further the disproportionate impact on children and young people.
Language: en