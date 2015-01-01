SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Armitage R. Br. J. Gen. Pract. 2021; 71(704): 122.

(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of General Practitioners)

10.3399/bjgp21X715073

COVID-19 continues to impact heavily on the world's children, including their education, health, and social life. Bullying, which harms each of these domains of childhood development, may have substantially increased during the ongoing pandemic, compounding further the disproportionate impact on children and young people.

Bullying in childhood and adolescence is a major public health problem that has affected one in three children across countries of all incomes in the preceding month.1 The increased risk of poor health, educational, and social outcomes associated with bullying are well recognised in childhood, and are now known to extend into adult life.2,3

In addition to traditional forms including physical, verbal, and psychological bullying, cyberbullying represents a relatively new phenomenon in which bullying takes place through digital modalities...


