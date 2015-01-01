Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The psychological impacts of injuries in youth athletes remain poorly defined. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the influence of injury on quality of life (QOL) and sleep in female high school volleyball athletes.



METHODS: 2073 female high school volleyball players (15.6±1.1 years) completed the Pediatric Quality of Life survey (total QOL, physical, social, school, emotional and psychosocial function) and reported average sleep duration at the start and end of the season. Injury data were collected by school athletic trainers. Mixed effects linear regression models were used to compare changes in QOL and sleep duration during the season between (1) injured and uninjured athletes and (2) injured athletes who did or did not suffer a season-ending injury.



RESULTS: Time-loss injuries were reported in 187 athletes with complete preseason and postseason data. During the season, injured athletes demonstrated a greater decrease in total QOL (β=-1.3±0.5, p=0.012), as well as physical function (β=-1.6±0.6, p=0.012), school function (β=-2.0±0.76, p=0.01) and psychosocial function domains (β=-1.2±0.6, p=0.039) compared with uninjured athletes. Athletes who sustained a season-ending injury had a significantly greater decrease in total QOL (β=-6.8±2.0, p=0.006) and physical function (β=-17±2.9, p<0.001) compared with injured athletes who were able to return to play during the season.



CONCLUSION: In-season injuries are associated with significant decreases in total QOL as well as physical and psychosocial function. Healthcare providers should consider the impacts of injuries on QOL and sleep in youth athletes in order to optimise management and improve overall health.

