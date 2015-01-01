Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The Sport-related Concussion (SRC) literature has three areas of emphasis which in some circumstances can be detrimental to the recovery of a patient after a mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI). These include the role of organic factors in post-concussion symptoms, the need to be asymptomatic to return to play and the later-life complications of sustaining multiple MTBIs. These contrast with quite different emphases in the broader MTBI literature and can cause significant anxiety for some patients with prolonged post-concussion symptoms (PCS).



METHODS: This paper presents for the first time a case where such factors operated.



RESULTS: Five sessions of cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) to address these elements resulted in the complete amelioration of persisting PCS.



CONCLUSIONS: Anxiety due to maladaptive cognitions influenced by the 'mixed messages' from the SRC literature can exacerbate or solely maintain persisting PCS but may be successfully addressed with CBT.

