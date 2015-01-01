|
King NS, Coates A. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The Sport-related Concussion (SRC) literature has three areas of emphasis which in some circumstances can be detrimental to the recovery of a patient after a mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI). These include the role of organic factors in post-concussion symptoms, the need to be asymptomatic to return to play and the later-life complications of sustaining multiple MTBIs. These contrast with quite different emphases in the broader MTBI literature and can cause significant anxiety for some patients with prolonged post-concussion symptoms (PCS).
Language: en
Mild traumatic brain injury; sport-related concussion; CBT treatment; post-concussion symptoms