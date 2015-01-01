SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pan T, Nasreddine A, Trivellas M, Hennrikus WL. Case Rep. Orthop. 2021; 2021: e6665935.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)

DOI

10.1155/2021/6665935

PMID

33628554

Abstract

Child abuse is one of the most common causes for child fatality in the United States. Inaccurate reporting of child abuse combined with scarcity of resources for child abuse evaluations can lead to unintended consequences for children and their families. The differential diagnosis of child abuse is varied. To our knowledge, there are no reports in the literature on Lyme disease mimicking child abuse. The current study presents the case of a child from an endemic area for Lyme disease presenting with skin bruising, fracture, and swollen knee. The child was reported for child abuse by the pediatrician and then referred to the orthopaedic surgeon for fracture care.


Language: en
