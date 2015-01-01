Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to investigate the national impact of demographic, hospital, and inpatient risk factors on post-traumatic seizure (PTS) development in pediatric patients who presented to the ED following a traumatic brain injury (TBI).



PATIENTS AND METHODS: The Nationwide Emergency Department Sample database years 2010-2014 was queried. Patients (<21 years old) with a primary diagnosis of TBI and subsequent secondary diagnosis of PTS were identified using the International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision, Clinical Modification coding system. We identified demographic variables, hospital characteristics, pre-existing medical comorbidities, etiology of injuries, and type of injury. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were performed to identify the factors associated with post-traumatic seizures.



RESULTS: We identified 1,244,087 patients who sustained TBI, of which 10,340 (0.83%) developed PTS. Of the patients who had seizures, the youngest cohort aged 0-5 years had the greatest proportion of seizure development (p < 0.001). Compared to those TBI patients with loss of consciousness (LOC), patients encountering no LOC after TBI had the smallest proportion of seizures while Prolonged LOC with baseline return had the greatest proportion. On univariate analysis of the effect of in-hospital complication on rate of seizures, respiratory, renal and urinary, hematoma, septicemia, and other neurological complications were all significantly associated with seizure development. On multivariate regression, age 6-10 years (OR: 0.48, p < 0.001) 11-15 years (OR: 0.41, p < 0.001), and 16-20 years (OR: 0.51, p < 0.001) were independently associated with decreased risk of developing seizures. Extended LOC with baseline return (OR: 6.33, p < 0.001), extended LOC without baseline return (OR: 1.95, p = 0.009), and Other LOC (OR: 3.02, p < 0.001) were independently associated with increased risk of developing seizures. Subarachnoid hemorrhage (OR: 4.14, p < 0.001), subdural hemorrhage [OR: 7.72, p < 0.001), and extradural hemorrhage (OR: 3.13, p < 0.001) were all independently associated with increased risk of developing seizures.



CONCLUSION: Out study demonstrates that various demographic, hospital, and clinical risk factors are associated with the development of seizures following traumatic brain injury. Enhancing awareness of these drivers may help provide greater awareness of patients likely to develop post-traumatic seizures such that this complication can be decreased in incidence so as to improve quality of care and decrease healthcare costs.

