Bantwal AR, Deshpande R, Indurkar R, Bhatnagar S, Wadhera M, Sridhara A, Lalwani N, Agarwal A, Oza RK, Narayan N, Sasidharan P, Mallikarjun B, Saha C, Bhale P, Deshpande S, Mandke K. Cochlear Implants Int. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this prospective, cross-sectional study were to compare self-perception and communication-success ratings of adolescents with cochlear implant (AWCI) and their caregivers (C-AWCI) and to explore associations with age at CI, implant age, and chronological age.
Adolescent with cochlear implant; Caregivers of adolescents with cochlear implant; Implant age; Self Assessment of Communication-Adolescent; Significant Other Assessment of Communication-Adolescent; Think About it Quiz