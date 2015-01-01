SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bantwal AR, Deshpande R, Indurkar R, Bhatnagar S, Wadhera M, Sridhara A, Lalwani N, Agarwal A, Oza RK, Narayan N, Sasidharan P, Mallikarjun B, Saha C, Bhale P, Deshpande S, Mandke K. Cochlear Implants Int. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/14670100.2021.1875577

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this prospective, cross-sectional study were to compare self-perception and communication-success ratings of adolescents with cochlear implant (AWCI) and their caregivers (C-AWCI) and to explore associations with age at CI, implant age, and chronological age.

METHOD: Fourteen CI centers across India participated. The Think About it Quiz (TAIQ), Self Assessment of Communication-Adolescent (SAC-A), and Significant Other Assessment of Communication-Adolescent (SOAC-A) were translated into five languages. Data were collected from 173 AWCI aged 10;0-19;6 years and an associated caregiver for each participant.

RESULTS: On the TAIQ, self-ratings by AWCI were significantly lower than the ratings by C-AWCI. Peer acceptance correlated with athletic competence for both groups. For the SAC-A versus SOAC-A, there was no significant difference between AWCI and C-AWCI ratings. Except for a negative correlation between peer-acceptance and chronological age for caregiver ratings, no other associations were found between any other ratings and age at CI, implant age, and chronological age.

CONCLUSIONS: Caregiver judgments of their adolescents with CI were not in equal agreement with self-ratings by the adolescents across various aspects of performance. Caregivers appeared to underestimate the self-perception issues faced by adolescents with CI but had excellent agreement with their adolescents' self-rating of communication success. The inclusion of activities to improve children's participation in sports could possibly improve peer acceptance.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent with cochlear implant; Caregivers of adolescents with cochlear implant; Implant age; Self Assessment of Communication-Adolescent; Significant Other Assessment of Communication-Adolescent; Think About it Quiz

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print