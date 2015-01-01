Abstract

Dietary consumption of arsenic is considered the largest source of toxicosis for nonoccupationally exposed individuals as it can be ingested through contaminated underground water, seafood, animal products, and crops irrigated with polluted water. We present a case of a 45-year-old Caucasian male who had headaches and peripheral neuropathy for more than two months. He suspected arsenic poisoning as he has a regular heavy consumption of seafood and canned sardines. Analysis of urinary arsenic concentration confirmed his intoxication with arsenic. Yet, since it was of an inorganic form, he was prescribed with symptomatic treatments only. A symmetrical sensory or motor polyneuropathy featuring more distal impairment is among the most common neurological findings induced by arsenic toxicosis. Hence, a presenting history of heavy seafood diet should raise the differential diagnosis of arsenic or heavy metal poisoning and to investigate accordingly. This case illustrates the importance of taking the dietary regime of any patient presenting with neuropathy. In addition, the authorities must impose further rigorous surveillance and strict safety measures on food products and staples to minimize any sources of contamination of any sorts.

