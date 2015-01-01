Abstract

PURPOSE: There are few efficacious prevention interventions for emerging adults (ages 18-25) drug use and concomitant risks (e.g., sexual risk behaviors). We developed and evaluated the feasibility and acceptability of an Emergency Department (ED)-initiated brief intervention (BI) combined with booster messaging as a clinician-extender primarily focusing on drug use, with a secondary focus on condomless sex. We examined descriptive outcomes of alcohol, drug use, and condomless sex. PROCEDURES: We recruited N = 63 emerging adults who used drugs (primarily cannabis) from an ED (72.4 % participation rate). Their mean age was 21.7 years (SD = 2.3); 67 % were female and 52.4 % were Black/African American. Participants randomized to the intervention (N = 31) received a BI and 28 days of tailored booster messaging (based on drug use motives) daily, and the control condition received a community resource brochure. A post-test occurred at 1-month with a follow-up at 2-months.



RESULTS: The intervention was well-received (83.9 % allocated completed the BI) with 79 % overall liking the BI and 71 % finding it helpful to discuss substances. Mean ratings of booster messages were >4.0 (5-point scale); 77 % liked the daily messages and 91 % found them helpful. Descriptively, the intervention group evidenced absolute reductions over time on alcohol outcomes, cannabis use, and condomless sex.



CONCLUSIONS: This BI with booster messages was feasible and acceptable in the target population of emerging adults who use drugs (i.e., mostly cannabis). This intervention model, initiated during a healthcare visit and accompanied by a clinician-extender, should be tested in a future fully-powered trial.

