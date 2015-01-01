Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicidal behaviors are prevalent in individuals with eating disorders (EDs). Negative urgency (NU; the tendency to act rashly when distressed) is a common correlate of NSSI, suicide, and ED pathology. The aim of this study was to examine whether lifetime history of NSSI and suicide attempts (SA) contributed unique variance to current ED pathology after controlling for the variance accounted for by NU. Undergraduate students (N = 871; 25.4% male) self-reported lifetime SA and completed a modified Deliberate Self-Harm Inventory to assess lifetime NSSI, the Eating Disorder Examination-Questionnaire (EDE-Q), and the NU scale of the UPPS Impulsive Behavior Scale-Revised. Hierarchical regression analyses indicated that lifetime NSSI but not SA was associated with higher Global EDE-Q scores (NSSI: β = 0.11, p < .001; SA: β = 0.007, p > .05) and restrictive eating (NSSI: β = 0.10, p < .001; SA: β = 0.05, p > .05) after controlling for NU. In addition, lifetime NSSI (OR = 2.98, 95% CI = 1.54-5.76) and SA (OR = 5.68, 95% CI = 1.90-17.02) were significantly associated with past month purging but not binge eating after controlling for NU.



RESULTS suggest that NSSI is uniquely associated with increased likelihood of past month ED pathology in a nonclinical sample. Study limitations included low rates of behavioral problems in the sample and no measures of suicidal ideation. Clinicians who treat EDs should regularly assess NSSI and suicidal ideation.

Language: en