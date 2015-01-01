|
Citation
|
Li SD, Xiong R, Liang M, Zhang X, Tang W. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e611006.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33633642
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Past research has documented a significant relationship between family violence and adolescent violence. However, much is unknown about the processes through which this association occurs, especially in the non-Western cultural context. To address this gap, we propose an integrated model encompassing multiple pathways that connect family violence to adolescent violence. Specifically, this study investigates how family violence is related to adolescent violence through violent peer association, normative beliefs about violence, and negative emotions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
China; family violence; youth violence; intergenerational transmission; mediation