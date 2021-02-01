Abstract

BACKGROUND: Walking at a brisk pace is widely recommended to promote health. When partners walk together, walking activity is increased and maintained due to enhanced social support and accountability, but at least one person must adjust their gait speed. Decreased gait speed could compromise health benefits, which may be especially relevant for the aging population. RESEARCH QUESTION: Do adults change gait speed when walking with their romantic partner, relative to walking alone, and is the change in speed affected by age or pathway conditions? METHODS: Participants were 141 individuals from 72 romantic couples; age range 25-79 years. The three couple conditions were walking alone, walking with their partner, and walking while holding hands with their partner. The two pathway conditions were clear pathway and pathway with obstacles. Gait speed was modeled as a function of the couple conditions, pathway conditions, and covariates (gender, age, relationship duration, and physical activity) using mixed-effects (3-level) regression.



RESULTS: In both pathway conditions, both partners reduced speed when walking together (p < 0.001), and reduced speed further while holding hands (p < 0.001), when compared to walking alone. These effects were unchanged when covariates were included in the model. Further, speed was slower on the obstructed pathway for all participants, but the magnitude of slowing was greater with increasing age (p < 0.001) and in females (p=0.03). SIGNIFICANCE: Across the adult lifespan, when walking together, both partners decreased gait speed by a clinically meaningful amount (≥0.05 m/s). While walking with a partner may increase walking activity due to social support, reduced speed when walking together may unintentionally reduce health benefits and gait quality in both partners. Future research should identify how health is impacted by the trade-off between increased walking activity and reduced gait speed when romantic partners walk together.

