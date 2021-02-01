Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the association between return to work (RTW) and mental health outcomes in Black men in Philadelphia recovering from serious traumatic injuries.



METHODS: We analyzed data from 498 Black men aged ≥ 18 years living in Philadelphia who were admitted to a Level I trauma center for injury between January 2013 and June 2017. We used multivariable logistic regression to estimate the association between pre-injury occupation, RTW and depression or PTSD 3 months after hospitalization.



RESULTS: In adjusted analyses, men who had not RTW at follow-up had higher odds of poor mental health outcomes than men who had RTW (OR: 2.7, 95% CI: 1.8, 4.2). Additional significant factors included: younger age, lack of or public health insurance and higher lifetime experiences of racism.



CONCLUSIONS: The mental health recovery trajectory of injured Black men living in Philadelphia is associated with RTW and other factors that can influence financial stability and economic resources. POLICY IMPLICATIONS: Programmatic strategies that seek to optimize recovery after injury in Black men should include consideration of key structural factors such as employment, financial stability, and the impact of racism-related exposures.

