Mostyn B. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Research into capital punishment has focussed on the length of time it will take to abolish. It will take decades or centuries. A key moment in the movement to abolish the death penalty was the 1980s when the Second Optional Protocol to the ICCPR was developed. This was also the decade that the last significant changes were made to the United Nations drug conventions. At the time, awareness of the issue of capital punishment for drug offences was increasing around the world as more people were getting executed. This article looks at how western countries and the United Nations responded to Malaysia which introduced the mandatory death penalty for drug offences in 1982.
Language: en
Human rights; Death penalty; Capital punishment; Drug law reform; UN drug conventions