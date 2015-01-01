Abstract

Miners face a series of potential safety hazards in underground work, among which the lifesaving function of miners' clothing is particularly important. Investigates the causes of current mine accidents and the impact of mine environment, analyses the design and research status of miners' uniforms from the perspective of market and academia, and emphasizes and puts forward the idea of optimizing the design of miners' uniforms through the characteristics of miners' underground operation and the requirements of their protective performance. Based on the 2F (Fashion, Function) design model, the basic principles of miner's clothing design are summarized. The design of miner's clothing is studied from three design factors: positioning element, structural design and protective fabric. The purpose is to improve the comfort of miner's clothing, positioning, lifesaving, hygiene, antimicrobial et al, shorten the search and rescue time and improve the rescue time in case of mining accident, to rising survival rate.

Language: en