Abstract

PURPOSE. Although a focus on safety communication between managers and employees has been prevalent, research around coworker influence in this communication has been fragmented in the literature.



METHODS. To examine these issues, researchers gathered survey data from 1,955 mine employees from surface stone, sand, and gravel (SSG) and industrial mineral operations across the United States between 2016 and 2018 and studied the relationships between justice perceptions, supervisor communication, and coworker communication on behavioral safety compliance.



RESULTS. Using structural equation modeling, coworker communication partially mediated the direct effects of supervisor communication and justice perceptions on behavioral safety compliance-where the indirect effects were greater for justice perceptions.



CONCLUSION. The results demonstrate the value in formal and informal communication paths to facilitate employee safety compliance; and that enhanced perceptions of job fairness and adaptability enhances coworker communication, further improving compliance in an interdependent environment.Author Note:Emily J. Haas ORCID ID: https://orcid.org/0000-0001-5128-470X, Emily J. Haas is a Senior Research Behavioral Scientist at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Pittsburgh Mining Research Division. Patrick L. Yorio is a Statistician at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory. We have no known conflict of interest to discloseDisclaimerThe findings and conclusions in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official position of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mention of any company or product does not constitute endorsement by NIOSH.

Language: en