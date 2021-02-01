Abstract

The accurate mathematical model of the dynamic multi-rigid-body mechanical system of unmanned bicycle is established by using the Kane method, and the derivation is presented in detail. And then, the stability of the unmanned bicycle system is analyzed based on the obtained model. In addition, the influence factors to the stability which is caused by changing of the structure parameters of wheelbase, centroid of the bicycle, head fork angle, fork trail and the velocity of the bicycle are analyzed. The balance mechanism of unmanned bicycle is revealed based on the analysis, and the reasonability of the key structure revolution in the development history of bicycle is explained. The model of unmanned bicycle provided solid theory evidences for the optimization of the bicycle structure parameters. Four universal laws for balancing the bicycle are summarized by system analyzing, and the full state feedback control which combines the correcting function of velocity with optimum control is presented. The results of simulation and physical experiment show that the correctness of the dynamic model of the unmanned bicycle and the validity of the control strategy.

Language: en