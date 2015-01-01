Abstract

Falls remain a major public health issue, particularly for frail older adults, such as those who receive home-delivered meals (HDMs). Social workers who assess the needs of HDM clients and routinely monitor their care are uniquely positioned to address fall prevention; however, the degree to which HDM social workers currently manage fall risk is unknown. To close this knowledge gap, we conducted a retrospective chart review and evaluated HDM social workers' current practices relative to identifying clients at risk for falling and the client characteristics associated with social workers' perceptions of fall risk. A total of 230 client charts were included in our analysis. Thirty-eight percent of HDM clients were determined to be at risk of falling. Advanced age, activity limitations, and specific health conditions (e.g., diabetes mellitus) were associated with social workers' fall risk concerns. However, over 80% of our sample presented with well-established fall risk factors (e.g., mobility impairment) suggesting that HDM social workers might be under-identifying fall-risks. Though HDM social workers are well positioned to play a critical role in fall risk management, systematic efforts are needed to optimize social workers' capacity for effectively identifying HDM clients at risk for falling.

