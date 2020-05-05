|
Citation
|
Yao J, Sado T, Wang W, Gao J, Zhao Y, Qi Q, Mukherjee M. J. Neuroengineering Rehabil. 2021; 18(1): e42.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33627142
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Compared with traditional physical therapy for stroke patients, lower extremity exoskeletons can provide patients with greater endurance and more repeatable and controllable training, which can reduce the therapeutic burden of the therapist. However, most exoskeletons are expensive, heavy or require active power to be operated. Therefore, a lighter, easy to wear, easy to operate, low-cost technology for stroke rehabilitation would be a welcome opportunity for stroke survivors, caregivers and clinicians. One such device is the Kickstart Walk Assist system and the purpose of this study was to determine feasibility of using this unpowered exoskeleton device in a sample of stroke survivors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Walking; Rehabilitation; Gait; Exoskeleton; Exotendon; Robotics; Wearable