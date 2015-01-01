Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the characteristics of abused children, families and abusive event and to identify risk factors associated with recurrence of child abuse.



METHODS: Retrospective data from 133 children aged between 2 months to 15 years old who were diagnosed as abuse between year 2002 and 2017. Thirteen items related to characteristics of the child, families, abusive event were selected. These factors were analyzed by multivariate logistic regression model for association with repeated child abuse.



RESULTS: Total of 133 subjects with average age of 5.25 ± 4.65 years old. There were 54 cases (40.60%) reported of repeated abuse. Majority of repeated abuse type in this study was physical abuse (73.68%). Most perpetrators were child's own parents (45.10%). Factors associated with increased risk of repeated abuse were child age 1-5 years old (AOR = 4.95/95%CI = 1.06-23.05), 6-10 years old (AOR = 6.80/95%CI = 1.22-37.91) and perpetrator was child's own parent (AOR = 21.34/95%CI = 3.51-129.72). Three cases of mortality were found with single-visit children and one case in recurrence. Most of death cases were children less than 1-year-old with average age of 7 months. Causes of death were subdural hematoma with skull and ribs fracture.



CONCLUSIONS: Identifying risk factors for repeated child abuse help in recognizing child at risk to provide prompt intervention. This study found two factors associated with higher risk of abuse recurrence: child age 1-10 years old and abusive parents. Children who presented with these risk factors should be recognized and intensively monitored.

