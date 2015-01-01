Abstract

From 2000 to 2006, rates of death caused by motor-vehicle-traffic injuries among persons aged 15-24 years and ≥25 years did not change significantly. From 2006 to 2010, motor-vehicle-traffic death rates per 100,000 population declined among those aged 15-24 years, from 25.1 (2006) to 16.1 (2010), and among those aged ≥25 years, from 15.9 (2006) to 12.5 (2010). Throughout most of the period, motor-vehicle-traffic death rates were higher among persons aged 15-24 years; however, motor-vehicle-traffic death rates began to converge in more recent years, and by 2019, the difference in the rate among those aged 15-24 years (13.7) and those aged ≥25 years (13.6) was not statistically significant.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2000-2019. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm





Deaths from motor-vehicle-traffic injuries are identified with International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes V02-V04[.1,.9], V09.2, V12-V14[.3-.9], V19[.4-.6], V20-V28[.3-.9], V29-V79[.4-.9], V80[.3-.5], V81.1, V82.1, V83-V86[.0-.3], V87[.0-.8], and V89.2.

Language: en