Curtin SC, Tejada-Vera B. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2021; 70(8): 295.
(Copyright © 2021, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
From 2000 to 2006, rates of death caused by motor-vehicle-traffic injuries among persons aged 15-24 years and ≥25 years did not change significantly. From 2006 to 2010, motor-vehicle-traffic death rates per 100,000 population declined among those aged 15-24 years, from 25.1 (2006) to 16.1 (2010), and among those aged ≥25 years, from 15.9 (2006) to 12.5 (2010). Throughout most of the period, motor-vehicle-traffic death rates were higher among persons aged 15-24 years; however, motor-vehicle-traffic death rates began to converge in more recent years, and by 2019, the difference in the rate among those aged 15-24 years (13.7) and those aged ≥25 years (13.6) was not statistically significant.
