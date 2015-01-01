Abstract

Following publication of this article, Benjamin M. Neale contacted the journal to request the addition of the following text to the 'Conflict of Interest' declaration: 'B.N. is a member of the scientific advisory board at Deep Genomics and RBNC Therapeutics and a consultant for Camp4 Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Biogen'. In addition, the genetic correlation presented in the abstract should be rg = 0.29 rather than r-squared = 0.29 and the discussion should estate that that winner's curse could have led to an underestimation of the causal estimate, rather than an inflation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of this article.

