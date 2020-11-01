SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Paiva JHHGL, Júnior GBS, Magalhaes KN, Cunha BL, Mota SMB, Daher EF, Albuquerque PLMM. Nefrologia 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Sociedad Espanola de Nefrologia)

10.1016/j.nefro.2020.11.008

unavailable

Acute poisoning in children is a frequent cause of admission to emergency units and can lead to death and acute kidney injury (AKI). The incidence of poisoning in children varies from 0.33% to 7.6%.1 Naphthalene poisoning can lead to a severe clinical Picture.2 AKI due to naphthalene poisoning is very uncommonly reported in the literature, especially if it requires renal replacement therapy. Acute intravascular hemolysis may be the major mechanism of AKI in naphthalene poisoning.3, 4 In this study, we described a rare case of AKI following naphthalene poisoning in a pediatric patient successfully treated.

A 1-year-old girl was admitted to the emergency department after accidental consumption of naphthalene balls. The time elapsed until emergency admission was five hours from the ingestion. The patient presented with severe abdominal pain, emesis, serious general condition, and a decreased consciousness level...


