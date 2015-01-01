Abstract

AIM: To investigate the longitudinal association between health literacy and frailty status at two-year follow-up in community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: A total of 218 older adults (mean age, 72.5±4.9 [range 65-86] years old; men, n=81) without frailty at baseline participated in this study. Functional health literacy was assessed using the Newest Vital Sign (NVS). Comprehensive health literacy was assessed using the 47-item European Health Literacy Survey Questionnaire (HLS-EU-Q47). Comprehensive health literacy indices are constructed as a general health literacy index comprising all items along with the three sub-indices of health care, disease prevention, and health promotion domains. Demographic data and other potential confounding factors were also assessed. The total Kihon checklist score was used to monitor the presence of frailty based on a score of ≥8 at the 2-year follow-up (postal survey).



RESULTS: Of the 253 participants in the follow-up survey, 226 responded (response rate: 89.3%). Excluding the 8 participants with missing values, 25 (11.5%) of the 218 were reported to be frail. A multiple logistic regression analysis indicated that comprehensive health literacy (total score of HLS-EU-Q47) was independently associated with a lower risk of frailty (odds ratio per standard deviation = 0.54, 95% confidence interval = 0.33-0.87) after adjusting for the covariates (age, gender, education, body mass index, gait speed, cognitive function, and comorbidities). The health care and disease prevention domain scores of the HLS-EU-Q47 were also independently associated with a lower risk of frailty. Functional health literacy (NVS score) was not associated with frailty.



CONCLUSIONS: Older adults with higher comprehensive health literacy are less likely to be frail at two-year follow-up than those with a lower literacy.

Language: ja