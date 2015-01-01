Abstract

BACKGROUND: Perianesthetic neurological adverse events (NAE) are rare in children and have been studied in detail in the settings of cardiac surgery and regional anesthesia. Our study aims to characterize perianesthetic NAE in children in the setting of all types of surgery and diagnostic or interventional procedures, to evaluate anesthesia's role, and to identify factors amenable to prevention.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective study by reviewing all the anesthetic encounters reported in the Wake Up Safe database between January 2010 and December 2017.



RESULTS: The rate of perianesthetic NAE was 0.49 per 10,000 pediatric anesthetic encounters. The odds of NAE were significantly higher in children who were older than 6 months; had American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status (ASA PS) of 3, 4, or 5; or had American Society of Anesthesiologists Emergency (ASA E) status. Seizures were the most common NAE. Overall, 23 (18.1%) children with NAE died, and 33 (26%) experienced permanent or severe permanent harm. The risk of death was higher in infants and in children with ASA PS of 3, 4, or 5; ASA E status; preexisting neurological abnormality; or preexisting neurological deficit and in events associated with cardiac arrest or trauma. Anesthesia contributed to 24 (18.9%) events; patient disease was the primary causative factor in 95 (74.8%) adverse events, and 37 (29.1%) events were preventable, including 2 deaths. Preventable factors broadly included inadequate preoptimization, complications during airway management and central venous catheter placement, and suboptimal patient positioning.



CONCLUSION: Perianesthetic NAE are rare in children and have a poor outcome. Our study has described pediatric perianesthetic neurological injury in detail and identified contributing factors that can be optimized during various phases of perianesthetic care. This information can be utilized during the informed consent process and to enhance the quality of care in children receiving anesthesia.

Language: en