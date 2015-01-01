Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child injuries are a worldwide public health concern. An injury surveillance system (ISS) has a beneficial impact on child injury prevention, but an evidence-based consensus on frameworks is necessary to establish a child ISS.



OBJECTIVES: To investigate key components of a child ISS and to propose a framework for implementation.



METHODS: Data were gathered through interview with experts using unstructured questions to identify child ISS functional components. Qualitative data was analyzed using content analysis method. Then, the Modified Delphi method was used to validate functional components. Based on the outcomes of the content analysis, a questionnaire with closed questions was developed to be presented to a group of experts. Consensus was achieved in two rounds.



DISCUSSION: In round I, 117 items reached consensus. In round II, five items reached consensus and were incorporated into the final framework. Consensus was reached for 122 items comprising the final framework and representing seven key components: goals of the system, data sources, data set, coalition of stakeholders, data collection, data analysis, and data distribution. Each component consisted of several sub-components and respective elements.



CONCLUSION: This agreed framework will assist to standardize data collection, analysis, and distribution to detect child injury problem and provide evidence for preventive measures.

