Abstract

Falls are associated with increased morbidity and mortality, rising hospital readmission rates, decreased patient independence, and strained healthcare resources. In aged populations and individuals with multimorbidity, cardiovascular conditions may contribute towards an increased propensity to fall. The prevalence of cardiovascular conditions generally increases with age, and understanding such potential fall risk factors may help to minimize the risk of falls and develop preventive interventions. Acting on even one such risk factor or introducing an appropriate intervention may reduce the overall propensity for a patient to fall. Further prevention strategies primed towards cardiovascular ailments should be elucidated and trialed.

